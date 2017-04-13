You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

The People’s Throb

George Collins

By Gary L. Harbour
Easter, also called Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. How will you celebrate?

George Collins, 57
Port Hueneme, CA

“I will be going to church and spending time with visiting family members. As an evangelical Christian, I celebrate Jesus’ resurrection every day!”

 
 
 

 

Rekanuii Collins

Rekanuii Collins, 90
Oxnard, CA

“We will be going to church then have a family community dinner at my home.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ted Armstrong

Ted Armstrong, 34
Ventura CA

“I’ll be spending the holiday weekend doing something outdoors with my family.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cynthia Kashbarger

Cynthia Kashbarger
Ventura, CA

“We will attend church and be with family all day.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Matt Huntington

Matt Huntington, 52
Ventura, CA

“My plans are to spend time with family!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Monica Huntington

Monica Huntington
Ventura, CA

“We will celebrate with family. We’ll start with an Easter egg hunt for our 3-year-old, then have brunch and eat a lot of chocolate!”

