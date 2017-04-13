The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Easter, also called Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. How will you celebrate?

George Collins, 57

Port Hueneme, CA

“I will be going to church and spending time with visiting family members. As an evangelical Christian, I celebrate Jesus’ resurrection every day!”







Rekanuii Collins, 90

Oxnard, CA

“We will be going to church then have a family community dinner at my home.”















Ted Armstrong, 34

Ventura CA

“I’ll be spending the holiday weekend doing something outdoors with my family.”















Cynthia Kashbarger

Ventura, CA

“We will attend church and be with family all day.”















Matt Huntington, 52

Ventura, CA

“My plans are to spend time with family!”













Monica Huntington

Ventura, CA

“We will celebrate with family. We’ll start with an Easter egg hunt for our 3-year-old, then have brunch and eat a lot of chocolate!”