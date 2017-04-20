The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Trump told millions of endangered Americans that he would “fix” the toxic water in Flint, Michigan, but spent 314 million dropping one bomb and millions daily in another country. Is that putting America first?

Melissa Special, 57

Oxnard, CA

“Everything Trump does, the decisions he makes, have nothing to do with what is best for America, or putting America first unfortunately.”







Jesus Tejeda, 19

Oxnard, CA

“No, that is not putting America first because he is using our tax money to drop these bombs. It appears that it’s our consent or demand, which it’s not.”















Omar Rojas, 35

Oxnard, CA

“I would say that this is not putting America’s health first. American health should be a priority and this shows his priority is elsewhere.”















Quinten Williams, 19

Oxnard, CA

“Trump must not be putting Americans first if he’s spending so much more money overseas than he is in his own country.”















Damaris Calderon, 20

Oxnard, CA

“No, we all should not be surprised though. He is too much of a talker and not so much of keeping his word.”













Andres Santos, 19

Oxnard, CA

“No, he usually has a personal interest like his golf course in Africa where people were paid almost slave wages. He’s not keeping his promise to us.”