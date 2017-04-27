The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

April 29, 2017 will mark Trump’s first 100 days. The Washington Post says he is “A big failure, and a new low in the polls…the most unpopular president in modern history.” What do you think?

Carlos Estrada, 81

Port Hueneme, CA

"My opinion is that this president is not proceeding according to the constitution, first amendment, or bill of rights which is guaranteed to anyone living in the United States. He does not respect the contributions of those living in the US. Everyone living here is legal."







Luis Barrera, 34

Port Hueneme, CA

"Don't like him very much, but he is doing what he is supposed to do as president. He just needs more time in the office and listen to the point of view of others."















Richard Prince, 67

Oxnard, CA

"I would hope he would have done better. He seems to waiver on his positions."















Rudy Marquez, 31

Oxnard, CA

"I believe that the Washington Post is exactly right!"















Mary Graham, 30

Ventura, CA

"Of course he's a failure. He's a narcissistic carnival barker who just wants people to cheer for him. He doesn't care about helping anyone else, unless it benefits him."













Dave Brown, 35

Oxnard, CA

“He was elected because he is different. He’s being different. I like the concept, but he hasn’t been able to do much because he can’t really work with the system. I hope he can work better with congress to accomplish more of what he was elected for.”