The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Harriet Tubman said, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” What is your dream?

Irene Pinkard, 60+

Oxnard, CA

“My dream is to make Pinkard Youth Institute a world renowned educational organization providing opportunities for youth, and classes for leaders and teachers to assist African American youth to be successful in life.”







Nikia Acy, 26

Santa Barbara, CA

“My dream is to see true freedom. To make that happen through the arts and creating opportunities for connecting and understanding within diverse communities.”















LaConya Cobb, 27

Santa Barbara, CA

“To be a leader in increasing the awareness of the imbalance of mental health treatment in the Black community.”















Cathy Murillo, 56

Santa Barbara, CA

“My dream is to empower every girl and woman so that she is fulfilled, successful and happy.”















Janet Wolf, 62

Santa Barbara, CA

“Peace on Earth.”













Quienna Broadnax, 26

Santa Barbara, CA

“My dream is for Santa Barbara and the surrounding communities to be more united and inclusive. I believe we all have a responsibility to get together, to see this dream become a reality.”