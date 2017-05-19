You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

The People’s Throb

Kathleen O’Connell

By Gary L. Harbour
As Postal Workers and FOOD Share volunteers feed the hungry, we are reminded that Memorial Day is next week. What can we do to assist our veterans?

Kathleen O’Connell, 67
Ventura, CA

“Encouraging vets to volunteer. I would recommend more surveys to find those in need so that they can receive the foods they may need. If they or anyone else in need calls 211, they can get free food nationwide.”

 
 
 

 

Pamela Stanley

Pamela Stanley, 54
Oxnard, CA

“A 5K fundraiser where proceeds go into a veteran’s administration fund to assist vets with emergency funds.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christina Forina

Christina Forina, 42
Camarillo, CA

“FOOD Share can find more volunteer partners to open more food pantries around places where veterans hang out.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ceacelia Chevalier

Ceacelia Chevalier, 40+
Camarillo, CA

“Farmers Insurance is making many opportunities to hire and train veterans.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Bob Edwards

Bob Edwards, 71
Oxnard, CA

“Continue rehabbing and help them find work.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Just Earl

Just Earl, 70
Oxnard, CA

“Provide a low stress retreat where vets and first responders can just relax and be provided food but be responsible for setting up quarters.”

