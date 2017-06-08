The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Painful thumbs from texting causes arthritis or tendinitis. How can we prevent “Smartphone Thumb” especially among children?

Ferol Ludwig, 72

Ventura, CA

“As a former occupational therapist, painful thumbs from texting are caused by repetitive motion. Change the position of the phone, use other fingers, and use voice.”







Georgia Hutchinson, 65+

Oxnard, CA

“Children would be placed on restriction for excessive use or have the phones taken away.”















Donna Shaffor, 57

Ventura, CA

“Encourage our children to play outside with friends, or organized sports. Keep them busy!”















Jack Urquhart, 68

Ventura, CA

“Limit cell phone and tablet time to no more than 90 minutes a day.”















Susan Knupp, 73

Ventura, CA

“If the children are abusing them, take away those phones!”













Linda Kay Fisher,

Ventura, CA

“First, they can “voice-text” into their phones. Secondly, they can use other fingers to type. Thirdly, children need more outside play.”