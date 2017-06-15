You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

Dusty Urban

By Gary L. Harbour
An impeachment of Trump is likely per global gamblers. CNBC, Newsweek, USA TODAY and Vanity Fair all confirm that odds increased after he fired FBI Director Comey. What do you think?

Dusty Urban, 59
Ventura, CA

“The regular, random public voted him in, now they’re trying to impeach him. He’s in there now so we should support him. United we stand, divided we fall. We’re looking like “Bozos” to other countries and it makes us look weak.”

 
 
 

 

Angelina Early

Angelina Early, 34
Oxnard, CA

“If America didn’t want him in the White House, why did so many vote for him? Now he’s president if you wanted him or not. Americans need to stand together and support him.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stacy Querer

Stacy Querer, 26
Port Hueneme, CA

“Yes, I believe that it is likely that Trump will be impeached.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Huemac Soto

Huemac Soto, 27
Oxnard, CA

“Yes, I do think that he will be impeached.”
 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Jake Viado

Jake Viado, 31
Port Hueneme, CA

“Yes, I do believe that he will be impeached.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Seth Early

Seth Early, 35
Oxnard, CA

“Why should he be? He was within his presidential power. President Trump has been under a microscope from the start and has done nothing but what he thinks is right. No one cared when Obama was playing golf.”

