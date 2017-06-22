The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Using Pastor David N. Moore’s new book “Making America Great Again: Fairy Tale? Horror Story? Dream Come True?, what is your view of our current state of affairs?

Shawnae Dixon, 40

Oxnard, CA

“It was written that we would face great trials in the entire world. The revelation is the reality. We must choose today and not tomorrow, who our Savior and leader truly is. I serve an amazing God who is above government!”







Charles Johnson, 65

Oxnard, CA

“We are a society without the love or grace of God, a society that has placed God on the “back burner”. We need Jesus and his mind set before anything else.”















Sheree Williams, 43

Oxnard, CA

“Troubling, I think we are living in a time when we need to make sure our voices are heard and we come together to keep moving forward, and not backwards.”















Tedra Williams, 43

Oxnard, CA

“Our current state of affairs is a complete “Horror Story”, when we have someone leading our country with no morals, values, and lacks integrity…we are in a very sad state of affairs.”













Melody Spetko, 44

Oxnard, CA

“We are on a downward spiral. More now than ever we need unity and love.”













Thomas Caines, 62

Oxnard, CA

“Everyone in the community should come together as one. We need to put our political differences aside knowing that God never excuses anyone regardless of race or creed.”