The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

“Fearful” cop Jeronimo Yanez is free after the world sees him shoot and kill a compliant Philando Castile. Tiny Charleena Lyles, under 80 lbs. and visibly pregnant, was shot and killed by “fearful” cops in Seattle. How can our police departments eliminate “fearful” killer cops?

Rev. Dr. Clyde Oden, 71

Oxnard, CA

"Two things have to happen. The judicial system has to change and a new standard of accountability has to be established such that fear is not an acceptable excuse for killing. Training has to be enhanced such that only "professional" police will be allowed to serve. Would-be dangerous cops would no longer wear uniforms or have guns."







Ruby Durias, 65

Oxnard, CA

"Police departments need to do more extreme sensitivity training for the officers so that they will not be afraid of color. There should be more people of color on the jury also."















Cassandria Slay

Camarillo, CA

"Hire educated people and train them how to handle difficult situations with grace and care. Never give a fearful person a gun."















Nesta Campbell

Oxnard, CA

"We must first get rid of the supervisors who have trained them and were unable to access their character."













Ruth Tuti Budiarti, 63

Camarillo, CA

"By paying more attention to their words in the locker rooms, since words influence our actions."













Regina Crawford

Oxnard, CA

“If an officer feels or displays fearful intent, or acts fearful, the person should not be an officer! Officers should be screened in a manner that reveals their internal feelings and biases about institutional racism, as well as propensity to shoot and kill people of color.”