The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Bishop Curry (V), an eleven year old Texan, invented a device that detects and saves babies left in hot cars. It alerts parents and blows cool air on the baby until they arrive. Should all new cars have this built in device?

Robert Lopez, 61

Port Hueneme, CA

“It’s fine if it works, but it’s the people. How can someone leave their baby in a car? What have we become when we need an electronic device to remind us? I guess some parents may be on drugs or drink.”







Jasmine Young, 27

Oxnard, CA

“I think this device has the potential to save countless lives and should absolutely be an option for newer model cars going forward.”















Virginia Tutt, 30

Port Hueneme, CA

“Yes, I do believe all new cars should have the device included. It would stop kids from dying due to them being left in heated cars.”















Becky Alanis, 45

Port Hueneme, CA

“Yes, especially for families with kids. I understand that new Toyotas may install the devices.”













Chris Luque, 44

Oxnard, CA

“I believe that the devices should be installed on all cars.”













Steve Botwinski, 57

Port Hueneme, CA

“Yes, all new models should have child protection from heat (if they are left in the car), as well as notification to parents via iPhone technology.”