The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Sanctuary cities (by law or habit) do not enforce U.S. immigration laws. They remove fear of deportation from undocumented immigrants. Some believe sanctuary cities protect undocumented criminals. What is your thought?

Regine Powell, 24

Port Hueneme, CA

“Undocumented immigrants should not be turned over unless they are a danger to themselves, property or others. Undocumented workers perform a lot of work that other U.S. citizens are not willing to do. Also, without them, our farming, and other jobs they do will be “out of service”. The U.S. will probably lose money and the farming market will crash. Therefore, I believe they are fine to be in the U.S.”







Leola Samuel, 90

Oxnard, CA

“I believe “Sanctuary Cities” are trying to protect families and to keep families together, rather than “protect criminals.” God Bless them.”















Aeeron Venable, 52

Oxnard, CA

“Everyone deserves to be happy and live where they choose to live. Hard core criminals should not be protected.”















Cathy Powell, 49

Oxnard, CA

“If they haven’t committed a criminal act, I do not think they should be deported.”













Jelena Medie, 25

Oxnard, CA

“It does much more good than harm.”













Kyree Dillon, 23

Oxnard, CA

“I personally feel like everyone should have the opportunity to live where they would like to live. As long as the person is not endangering society, they should be able to stay.”