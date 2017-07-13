You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

The People’s Throb

Posted date: July 13, 2017 In: Local | comment : 0


Regine Powell

Regine Powell


By Gary L. Harbour
Sanctuary cities (by law or habit) do not enforce U.S. immigration laws. They remove fear of deportation from undocumented immigrants. Some believe sanctuary cities protect undocumented criminals. What is your thought?

Regine Powell, 24
Port Hueneme, CA

“Undocumented immigrants should not be turned over unless they are a danger to themselves, property or others. Undocumented workers perform a lot of work that other U.S. citizens are not willing to do. Also, without them, our farming, and other jobs they do will be “out of service”. The U.S. will probably lose money and the farming market will crash. Therefore, I believe they are fine to be in the U.S.”

 
 
 

 

Leola Samuel

Leola Samuel

Leola Samuel, 90
Oxnard, CA

“I believe “Sanctuary Cities” are trying to protect families and to keep families together, rather than “protect criminals.” God Bless them.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aeeron Venable

Aeeron Venable

Aeeron Venable, 52
Oxnard, CA

“Everyone deserves to be happy and live where they choose to live. Hard core criminals should not be protected.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cathy Powell

Cathy Powell

Cathy Powell, 49
Oxnard, CA

“If they haven’t committed a criminal act, I do not think they should be deported.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Jelena Medie

Jelena Medie

Jelena Medie, 25
Oxnard, CA

“It does much more good than harm.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Kyree Dillon,

Kyree Dillon,

Kyree Dillon, 23
Oxnard, CA

“I personally feel like everyone should have the opportunity to live where they would like to live. As long as the person is not endangering society, they should be able to stay.”

Share This Story!

    Share

    About The Author

    Number of Entries : 9970

    Related posts

    Site Designed By NoRegretMedia.com

    Scroll to top