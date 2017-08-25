The People’s Throb







By Gary L. Harbour

Donald Trump lost California’s vote by about half. After being in office for eight months, how do you think Californians view our new president’s progress?

Joey Jonaitis, 50

Port Hueneme, CA

“Thinking Californians have fear, some justified, some not justified. Has hate and anger been around before Trump? I think yes. I didn’t vote for him, but surely think he can’t be at the crux of all the problems that our nation faces today.”







Ann “Beautiful” Sawran, 62

Oxnard, CA

“He was placed by voters that wanted a change and placed by God. People are tired of the U.S. outsourcing businesses to other countries.”















Steven Galloway, 45

Oxnard, CA

“I don’t think Californians believe that he has made good progress.”















Willie Weaver, 36

Port Hueneme, CA

“I think California believes that he has done good on jobs, but not morally.”













Stephanie Smith, 32

Port Hueneme, CA

“I think most Californians believe he has made a mess.”













Alon Badash, 24

Oxnard, CA

“Californians see him as a president who is being disrespectful to the Office of the U.S. Presidency. However, he is better than what we expected and is taking brave steps.”