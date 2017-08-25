You Are Here: Home » Local » The People’s Throb

The People’s Throb

Posted date: August 25, 2017 In: Local | comment : 0


Joey Jonaitis


By Gary L. Harbour
Donald Trump lost California’s vote by about half. After being in office for eight months, how do you think Californians view our new president’s progress?

Joey Jonaitis, 50
Port Hueneme, CA

“Thinking Californians have fear, some justified, some not justified. Has hate and anger been around before Trump? I think yes. I didn’t vote for him, but surely think he can’t be at the crux of all the problems that our nation faces today.”

 
 
 

 

Ann “Beautiful” Sawran

Ann “Beautiful” Sawran, 62
Oxnard, CA

“He was placed by voters that wanted a change and placed by God. People are tired of the U.S. outsourcing businesses to other countries.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Steven Galloway

Steven Galloway, 45
Oxnard, CA

“I don’t think Californians believe that he has made good progress.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Willie Weaver

Willie Weaver, 36
Port Hueneme, CA

“I think California believes that he has done good on jobs, but not morally.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Stephanie Smith

Stephanie Smith, 32
Port Hueneme, CA

“I think most Californians believe he has made a mess.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Alon Badash

Alon Badash, 24
Oxnard, CA

“Californians see him as a president who is being disrespectful to the Office of the U.S. Presidency. However, he is better than what we expected and is taking brave steps.”

