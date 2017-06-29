The Reason People Get Stuck Is Because They Don’t Think Who They Are Is Enough – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



The most powerful thing you possess is your ability to believe. Even the Bible says all things are possible to him that believes. As long as you believe you are missing something you will never be what you can be because deep down you will feel you can only be all you can be when that “thing” that you feel is missing shows up. It won’t ever show up because it simply does not exist.



You keep saying to yourself I need more of you name it: more time, money, energy, information, certainty, resources. Without these, we tell ourselves we can’t do what we want to do. This perception that there is something missing or we don’t have what we need to create what we want is the biggest source of unhappiness and dissatisfaction in the world today. It is also the greatest lie we tell ourselves. It causes us to dream about “becoming” something big, to hold out for doing that one big thing that is so big that we can’t see a way to do it, let alone get started.



We have fallen in love with the idea “becoming” more than “being” and that very belief keeps us stuck were we are. We are on an endless search for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, all the while not realizing that we are standing on the pot of gold. In fact, we are the pot of GOLD!



Many people travel their entire lives on this journey, believing they will find true happiness when they finally get somewhere. When in fact, they are lost right where they are.



The reason people find themselves getting stuck is because they don’t think who they are is enough – enough to drop that weight, get that promotion, build the ministry or close that next big business account and be financially independent. This causes us to resist the way things are for the way we want them to be in the future.



Before you can create your future, you have to accept the way you are right now. You have everything you need right now!! Here is an analogy: People living in scarcity and struggle see the cup as half empty. People who are positive thinkers see the cup as half full.



People who understand their true connection to God see the cup as overflowing. But people who are living in the Flow and in Alignment know they ARE the cup. What’s keeping you from seeing yourself as “The Cup”? Your Words. The Bible says God has made us kings and priests in order to reign on the earth. (See Revelations 5:10) The Bible also says we belong to “a royal priesthood” (1 Peter 2:9). The word royal is speaking of our kingly attributes and priesthood as being ordained to speak on behalf of God and “to bless.”



Too many of us have neglected our royal duty to decree blessings over our marriages, families, businesses, ministries, and every other realm of our lives.



The whole universe is waiting for us to take dominion, to speak out, and to give instruction. That’s what we were created to do! The Bible says, “The creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God.” (Romans 8:19)



All of creation waits in anticipation for God’s called out and anointed ones to bring it back into alignment with the Creator’s original intent–declaring His glory to the nations. (Isaiah 25:3 and 66:19)



Every word you speak is pregnant with, creative power. God created everything that exists by speaking out what He envisioned. He dreamed about creating the cosmos, but it was not until His Word framed what He saw in His mind’s eye did the earth, the sun, the moon, and the stars appear.



Imagination has no power until it is expressed–and the most powerful expression in the universe is the spoken word. God spoke, and from “nothingness” came everything that is. Only say what you want and what God says about you, nothing more and nothing less.



This week, speak yourself blessed! Speak yourself healed! Speak your home, business, marriage and children, healthy and prosperous.

