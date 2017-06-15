The Third Annual Oxnard Mess-O-Greens Celebration is Next Week!
Come celebrate food and culture while promoting the importance of healthy eating, at the 3nd Annual Mess-O-Greens Festival, during the City of Oxnard’s 27th Annual Juneteenth observation in Plaza Park.
This week, amateur chefs from the local community will compete for the best Greens recipe using sponsored FREE greens grown locally by San Miguel Produce / Cut-N-Clean Greens. You are invited to sample our contestant’s dishes at the “Mess-O-Greens Cook-off”, on Friday evening (6/16) during the Juneteenth Reception.
To enter as a cooking contestant for FREE, please call 805-628-2929, and register TODAY! Limited space available.
If you would like to become one of our 10 honorary “People’s Vote” judges during our Friday reception, please email Kelcey@mess-o-greens.com.
Our winners will receive:
• First Prize- $500 + sponsored gifts
• Second Prize- $250 + sponsored gifts
• Third Prize- $100 + sponsored gifts
• The People’s Vote – Sponsored gifts
GREENS, have medicinal properties that are scientifically proven to help in the prevention of type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and cancer—four of the top ten chronic diseases that kill most adults. Despite their nutritional importance, greens are not supplemented into many of Americans weekly diets.
You are also invited to attend our FREE “Zumba Kickoff” and “Greens-4-Life” community health panel discussion on Saturday morning, featuring nutrition, wellness, and fitness experts. Only thru education and awareness can we begin to create change in the eating habits of our future generations.
Please share this invitation, and hope to see you next weekend!
