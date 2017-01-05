The VC Fairgrounds shares highlights of 2017

The Board of Directors of the 31st District Agricultural Association, better known as the Ventura County Fairgrounds, has elected Daniel Long to the office of President for the 2017 term. The Board elected Director Leslie Cornejo to the office of Vice-President. Their term will include the Fairgrounds’ annual signature events: the Ventura County Spring Fair and the 142nd annual Ventura County Fair.



Long, of Ventura, has served on the Fair Board since 2014, having served the 2016 term as Vice President. He is a founding Board member on The Midtown Ventura Community Council and The San Buenaventura Conservancy and has been a wish granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties for over twenty years. He has volunteered at the Ventura County Fair since 1989 and has served since 2007 on the City of Ventura Planning Commission. He is owner of Daniel Long Painting.



Cornejo, of Oxnard, has been elected Vice President. She has served as a board member since 2008. She has been owner and manager of Santa Paula Travel Service since 1988. Cornejo is a founding director of the Santa Clara Valley Bank.



“Rooted in Tradition,” is the theme of the 2017 Ventura County Fair, Wednesday, August 2, and will run 12 days through Sunday, August 13. The theme commemorates the various traditions we celebrate, together and individually. Ventura County is rich with traditions ranging from family, cultural, and religious customs to the agriculture industry and beloved community celebrations that celebrate it including the Ventura County Fair.



A tradition within a tradition: the annual Ventura County Fair Parade, Saturday, August 6 will be a tribute to Grand Marshal Edgar Terry in honor and thanks for all of his work in the agricultural community. Mr. Terry and his family have carried on Ventura County’s family farming tradition for four generations. He is a member and generous supporter of the Ventura County Fair Foundation and he is committed to working on behalf of the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The parade will step off on Main Street in downtown Ventura on Saturday, August 5 at 10 AM. All are welcome to participate in the parade which will feature high school marching bands and color guards, antique cars, community clubs and organizations, horses, floats featuring local businesses, politicians and more.



Now in its 3rd year, The Ventura County Spring Fair, April 14-17, is a fairgrounds signature event with great fun the whole family will enjoy together. Children will love the Spring Carnival Midway with 30 rides and games. Moms and Dads will love the lighthearted safe and fun environment. Easy parking, family oriented atmosphere and engaging youth activities sets the Ventura County Spring Fair apart from the ordinary.



The Ventura County Fairgrounds Foundation helps produce the annual fair with support in the Livestock, exhibits and entertainment departments and support the Fairgrounds year round with various structural and aesthetic projects. The Fairgrounds Foundation has planted beautiful palm trees along Figueroa Street and decorative gardens throughout the fairgrounds, the horse stalls have been refurbished, and the Main Entry Plaza has undergone a transformation, all through the hard work and generosity of the Ventura County Fairgrounds Foundation. The new “Heritage Square” project will begin in 2017 offering the opportunity for people to purchase beautifully inscribed paving bricks for remembrances, gifts, or corporate recognition.



Horse Racing via Satellite at the Derby Club gives visitors the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes throughout the year with host tracks from across the United States and Australia. Major race days include The Kentucky Derby (May 6), Preakness Stakes (May 20). The Belmont Stakes (June 10) and The Breeders’ Cup (November 3-4). On these days the Derby Club comes alive with tradition and festivities. The Derby Club is not a private club; it is open to the public. More than just an off-track betting location, visitors can watch the horse races as they happen. Enjoy a meal, a beverage or a cup of coffee as you watch your horse win, then go to the window and collect your cash prize.



The Ventura County Fairgrounds stands ready to serve the community in times of disaster. Fire emergency and animal rescue will use the fairgrounds as necessary during times of emergency as a command center and to house firefighters and other emergency workers. The fairgrounds’ livestock area is used by County Animal Control to shelter domestic animals.



Every Wednesday at the Fairgrounds Swap Meet you will find everything from plants and statues for landscaping to antiques and collectibles, fresh produce and delicious food. You’ll find great deals on clothing, toys, vinyl records and everything else you could want to find at a Swap Meet.



Ventura Raceway, dances, dog shows, livestock and equestrian events, surfing events, roller derby, gun shows, fundraisers, meetings, weddings, quinceañeras, and more will fill the calendar and keep the fairgrounds alive with the pulse of Ventura County for another year.

The 2017 Ventura County Fair, “Rooted in Tradition” will open Wednesday, August 2 and run through Sunday, August 13. More information can be found at www.venturacountyfair.org or by calling (805) 648-3376.

