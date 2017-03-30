The Warriors are reportedly mad the Thunder didn’t celebrate the returning Kevin Durant

By Eric Freeman



Of all the events of this NBA season, the least surprising was that Kevin Durant was not celebrated by the Oklahoma City Thunder and heavily booed by fans in his return to Chesapeake Energy Arena. The intense emotions and extreme reactions that surrounded Durant’s decision to move to the Golden State Warriors last offseason made it certain that his first game back in front of 20,000 exes would not feature a pleasant atmosphere. Fans showed up to savage Durant, celebrate Russell Westbrook and the rest of their playoff team, and take part in the most anticipated game of the regular season. All the joy Durant had given the Thunder organization and fans for close to a decade was pushed into the back of everyone’s mind.



Under such circumstances, any attempt at reconciling with or celebrating Durant would have been seen as a tone-deaf gesture on the part of the Thunder.



Sources say the Warriors were of the mindset that someone from ownership or management should have addressed the media on Durant’s behalf to help ease the tension upon his return.

The Warriors’ belief, according to sources, is that the Thunder’s silence contributed to the raw emotions, outrage and indignation that created an unsettling, hostile atmosphere for a player many consider to be the franchise’s all-time best. […]



Durant was emotionally drained after that game, and he too felt that the situation could have been handled better prior to his arrival.