There is a real enemy force after your “mind” – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



On January 18, 1991, when Saddam Hussein launched his first SCUD missile attack on the nation of Israel, the doctors noted something that I find very incredible. That day in 1991, heart attacks went up by 54%. The death rate that went up from heart attacks was not from those who had been hit by the SCUD missile, but from those who had the fear of the SCUD missiles landing.



In other words, that day there was something greater attacking their minds than the missile that hit their land. You would be surprised how many people are wounded psychologically in life and consequently, it has an effect on the body.



The Lord wants to move everything from your mind that is stressing you out so you can move forward to a healthy place. There are over 200 hills in Jerusalem and the enemy made a big mistake when he picked the hill called Golgotha to crucify our Lord.

Golgotha means the place of the skull. The skull protects and insulates the mind. I find it interesting that where our Savior died was in the place to fight for our minds. That’s really what the enemy is… after your mind; the battle is in your mind. The Lord fought for your sanity and he fought for your thoughts on that day he was on the cross. Please don’t underestimate the totality of your salvation.



When Jesus was crucified, it was not for cars, clothes or money. It was so our thoughts could be set free. You are set free from everything that has been holding your mind hostage. You are set free from authority, but you may not be set free in your own experience. This is because most people do not know they are free.



Like the elephant who is chained to the ground when it is young, even after the chain is removed it still never moves outside of its circle. Even though the chain is off the leg of the elephant, the chain never leaves the mind of the elephant… and this, my friend is what keeps people in bondage. An upset mind will create an upset body.



Researchers have found that a mind which is the psyche produces sickness in the body, which is Soma, and as a consequence we have something called psychosomatic. In other words, the mind has a direct impact of what’s going on in the body. Two-thirds of doctor visits are a result of what’s going on in the mind. Psychosomatic in some cases can be traced to diseases, strokes, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, allergic reactions, and many more most of these begin with the mind. I realize there are different cases and I’m not saying that all of these attacks are just in the mind, what I am saying is they all start there. So, what happens with the mind has a direct impact and effect to what’s going on in the body.



When scientists try to figure out a remedy, or prescription for certain diseases, I’m always amazed how they use laboratory animals and I know much has been accomplished through this. However, what puzzles me is laboratory animals are two dimensional beings. They have a mind and a body. What separates us from any other animal in the animal kingdom, is not that we live in houses, go to school or have jobs, it is that we are made in the image and likeness of Almighty God, and we are spirits. The animals cannot boast that claim.



Psychosomatic leaves out a missing ingredient need for our healing. We are not just Psych, which is the mind, or Soma, which is the body. We are also Pneuma which is a spirit. This is very important because our healing comes from our spirit. The third dimension that’s connected to Almighty God, sends a message to our mind that sends a message to our body. When we disconnect from God our spirit can no longer receive from God. Therefore, it sends no signals to the mind for victory, healing and peace as a consequence; the mind cannot send those messages to the body. Every human being has a spirit that is hungry and yearning to stay connected to God. This is called holistic healing, because it heals the spirit, soul and body. Inner healing comes first; outer healing comes second. Remember, put God first in everything you do, live your life and passion, and I’ll see you at the top.

Photo: Dr. Lonnie G. McCowan, pastor of Miracle Center of Ventura