Thousand Oaks man passes counterfeit check for bail

By Cat Keniston

Authorities say a Southern California man jailed on suspicion of check fraud and identity theft is suspected of using a counterfeit cashier’s check to post bail.

The Ventura County Star reports Cedric Frierson is due in court next week.

The 42-year-old was initially arrested in June after Thousand Oaks police said he gave three counterfeit checks totaling $12,000 to a car dealership as down payment on an SUV. The arrest came after a four-month investigation during which detectives discovered he allegedly passed counterfeit checks to several businesses.

Frierson was released after posting bail. But police say they determined a counterfeit cashier’s check was used to post the bail and Frierson was rearrested July 19.

It wasn’t clear on Wednesday if he has an attorney.