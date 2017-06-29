Three Secrets to Increasing Your Value – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



How do you get to be the best kept secret in town? Not being able to articulate the real value you provide keeps you looking “vanilla” or worse: invisible!



This is a noisy world, with hundreds of things competing for our attention at any time. How do people know to choose you or what you offer?



The first thing is to stand up, stand out, and get noticed. Just being loud isn’t enough, though, you need to be conspicuous for the right reason.



You can spin it any way you like, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to being of value. When you are offering value, people sit up and take notice.



Our modern jargon sometimes uses “value” as a nice way of saying “cheap.” That is not what I am talking about here. Value really refers to having some kind of worth or usefulness; as holding some kind of benefit.



Here are three secrets to being more valuable:



1. Find out what they need and want.

That seems simple enough, but can be a little tricky if you don’t take the time to ASK. Simply because you see that people need something doesn’t necessarily mean they see it as a need or that they want it.



For example, you have a garden service and see a sad front lawn as “needing” fertilizer. The homeowner, on the other hand, is well aware that fertilizer and water will do wonders for his lawn, but wants it re-seeded with a more drought resistant grass.



Asking is the only way you will really get to know how they see the problem. Once you know that, you can frame your solution to suit how people see and think about their situation.



2. Speak their language.

Many business owners dig deep in their category. They talk with colleagues, they read trade periodicals, journals and blogs. They know and understand all the intricate and details around what they do. Their clients do not.



They have other things on their minds. What you offer serves one aspect of their complex and busy lives. Show you understand how it helps or serves them. Focus on what it does for them and how it helps their lives.



Talk to your prospects and clients about how what you offer serves them, what it means for them and their lives or businesses. When you show you really understand what they need, they will know that you know your category.



3. Do something better than anyone else.

If you don’t believe that you are the best, why should your prospects or clients? And if you are no better than anyone else, why would they choose you? Stand up and claim your specialness.



What do you do faster, better or more simply than anyone else? Perhaps you offer something more integrated or comprehensive. You might even do things with more flair or creativity.



Humility may be a virtue, but it sure gets in the way of marketing! It may take some soul-searching to find the “stardom” in you, that little piece of genius in what you alone offer, and to articulate it in a way that resonates with the right people, but it is worth it!



We are all unique – there is something or some combination that makes you stand apart from everybody else. What is it?



Of course, if you are not sure what it is that makes you special, you can always start your journey of discovery by finding your Genie.

Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.