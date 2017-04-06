Time to Get Muddy at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley’s Family Fun Run!

Thousand Oaks – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley invite youth to ‘get a little muddy’ at the Family Fun Run 2K Mud Dash on Saturday, April 15 at Redwood Middle School, 233 W. Gainsborough Road, Thousand Oaks. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the first wave of runners starts at 9 a.m.



The 2k course is designed for the entire family to participate and starts and finishes at the same point. Participants will have fun as they loop in and out of tires, jump hay bales, climb mini-walls and, of course, get a little dirty! Finisher medals and t-shirts will be provided to all participants. An Easter Egg Hunt will also be part of the event beginning at 10:30 a.m. Music will be provided by Oakheart County Music Festival.



The Family Fun Run is presented by Logix Federal Credit Union and Variety, The Children’s Charity. The cost for early registration is $10 for 9-year-old and under & after-school members and $20 for 10-year-old and up. Day-of-race entry is $15 for 9-year-old and under & after-school members and $30 for 10-year-old and up.



Registration can be made at www.active.com. To inquire about sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, call 818-706-0905 or visit the website at www.bgcconejo.org.