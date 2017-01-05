Tom Arnold: ‘Watergate-Level Journalists’ Are Chasing Trump ‘Apprentice’ Tapes

By Rosemary Rossi



Tom Arnold has revealed in a lengthy (and candid) series of Twitter messages Sunday into Monday that threats to him and his family from “alt-right nuts” have stopped him from releasing allegedly damaging outtakes of Donald Trump from “Celebrity Apprentice.”



Arnold now says that “Watergate level journalists are ontop [sic] of this.”



Since making it public that he had “Celebrity Apprentice” outtakes which allegedly show Trump “saying every dirty, every offensive, racist thing ever,” Arnold has been pressed by anti-Trump proponents to release them.



But it was one final nudge from fellow actor Michael Rapaport that pushed Arnold to spill the beans about what happened behind the scenes on the NBC reality show that the president-elect hosted for 14 seasons.



“I believe if Russia has something they can blackmail our president with its worth, the risk to me. Plus I’m a 57 year old father of 1 & 3 yr olds. I want to do all I can so there’s a safe America for them,” Arnold tweeted Sunday.



During an interview on Dec. 16 with KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson, Arnold mentioned “the outtakes to ‘The Apprentice’ where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever.”



He went on to explain that, at the time, Trump “wasn’t going to be President of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair saying the N-word, saying the C-word, calling his son a retard, just being so mean to his own children. Oh, this is so funny, this is this guy.”

What follows is Arnold’s account of threats to his family and growing concern of the President-elect’s behavior.

