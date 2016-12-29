Truckers Sue Labor Commissioner for Public Records Act and Due Process Violations

SACRAMENTO—The California Trucking Association (CTA) filed a lawsuit against California Labor Commissioner Julie Su, the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, California Secretary of Labor David Lanier, California Department of Industrial Relations, and Director of the Department of Industrial Relations Christine Baker, in Orange County Superior Court, alleging willful violations of the state’s public records laws and deprivation of due process in a coordinated effort to transform the legal relationship between thousands of small business owner-drivers, from a business-to-business transaction into an employer/employee relationship.



CTA has turned to the courts because, for years, its members have not been provided with a fair and unbiased forum when the DLSE exercises its power to decide claims through “Berman Hearings.” CTA believes and recognizes that when individual citizens, acting through their Legislature, entrust a governmental agency or department with the power to enforce laws or to adjudicate potential violations of law, they do so with the belief and assurance that the adjudicatory process will be neutral and fair, and that outcomes will not be pre-determined.



They do so assured that the agencies granted such concurrent powers and responsibilities will not conflate the two. No state agency or its executive has the power to ignore the rules or limits on its power. No state agency or its executive is authorized to misuse its power or ignore the limits on its actions to drive a particular social or economic result. The ends do not justify the means. That, however, has not been CTA’s experience in these Berman Hearings.



“We believe the Labor Commissioner and Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE), for more than four years, have been intentionally ignoring their statutory obligations to be neutral and fair and are, instead, abusing their authority in order to drive a particular agenda – to undermine the many small business trucking companies that operate under the legal independent contractor relationship with other, larger companies – by forcing predetermined results from labor hearings,” said Shawn Yadon, CEO of CTA.



To find out more information on the California Trucking Association, go to www.caltrux.org/



