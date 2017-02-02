UCSB Arts & Lectures presents a Valentine’s performance by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, in concert on Tue., Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre.



Proving that everything new can be old again, Postmodern Jukebox has become a musical sensation that reworks 21st century pop hits with intoxicating vintage style. In a niche all its own, the collective created by pianist Scott Bradlee has covered iconic artists from Lady Gaga to the late David Bowie, even envisioning Radiohead’s alt-rock hit “Creep” as a torch-like ballad that’s racked up more than 22 million views on YouTube. Let this multi-talented group of performers, frequent collaborators, guest vocalists and featured musicians serenade you and your valentine in a live show unlike any other – a must-see for anyone who loves jaw-dropping live performances!



Founded by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee in 2009, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the style of various yesteryears, from swing to doo-wop, ragtime to Motown – or, as Bradlee himself puts it, “pop music in a time machine.” The ensemble parlayed a series of YouTube videos shot in Bradlee’s Queens living room into massive success, accruing more than 450 million YouTube views and over 2 million subscribers, an appearance on Good Morning America and performances at packed houses across the globe.



Their new album, The Essentials, was released last September via Concord Records and Postmodern Jukebox Records. It collects 18 favorites from Postmodern Jukebox’s weekly postings.



Tickets are $35-$50 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students (valid student ID required). A limited quantity of $100 tickets include a Valentine’s Day party with the band. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price)



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or Arlington Theatre at (805) 963-4408, www.ticketmaster.com/venue/ 73731.

