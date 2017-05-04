SANTA BARBARA — UCSB Arts & Lectures presents celebrated author Elizabeth Gilbert in conversation with Pico Iyer, on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.



Elizabeth Gilbert has put some serious time into writing about big topics, inspiring and empowering readers from all walks of life with her books, including the mega-bestselling memoir Eat, Pray, Love, the wildly popular Committed: A Love Story and The Signature of All Things, named one of the Best Books of the Year by The New York Times, O, The Oprah Magazine, NPR and Time. Gilbert is fascinated by creativity and the “strange jewels” that are hidden within each of us, as explored in her recent work Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear. In conversation with Santa Barbara favorite and fellow deep thinker Pico Iyer, Gilbert will delve into the mysterious nature of inspiration.



Educated at New York University, Gilbert hails from an ascetic childhood in rural Connecticut. Fearless reporting skills and an abiding appreciation for working-class values have colored her writing from the beginning. Meanwhile, a persistent longing to understand the world and her place in it have made her not merely a writer, but an explorer.



