UCSB Arts & Lectures presents celebrated violinist Joshua Bell with dazzling pianist Sam Haywood

Santa Barbara – UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Joshua Bell, violin and Sam Haywood, piano, Tue., Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.



Renowned for his passion, restless curiosity and multi-faceted musical interests, Joshua Bell is among the most celebrated violinists of his era. In a career spanning more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and conductor, Bell has recorded more than 40 CDs, garnering Grammy, Mercury, Gramophone and Echo Klassik awards. Accompanied by pianist Sam Haywood’s “dazzling,

evocative playing” (The Washington Post), Bell returns to the Santa Barbara stage to perform a masterful program.



Joshua Bell’s scope is almost unparalleled, equally at home as a soloist, chamber music, recording artist and orchestra leader. In 2011, Bell was named the Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, becoming the first person to hold this post since Sir Neville Marriner formed the orchestra in 1958. The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields’ first release under Bell’s leadership, Beethoven Symphonies No. 4 and 7, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and was followed up by the critically acclaimed Bach.





Sam Haywood is an acclaimed pianist who, in addition to his tour with Joshua Bell, is featured on two of Joshua Bell’s recordings for Sony Masterworks. Haywood has performed to critical acclaim in many of the world’s major concert halls and has made numerous recordings.

Joshua Bell, violin, and Sam Haywood, piano is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.



Tickets are $35-$65 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students (valid student ID required). A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact The Granada Theatre at (805) 899-2222 or granadasb.org.