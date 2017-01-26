UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the world’s best-loved Irish folk band The Chieftains

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents The Chieftains on Tuesday, February 21, at 8 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.



Beloved for bringing traditional Irish music to the world’s attention, The Chieftains have created their own exhilarating and definitive style. Six-time Grammy Award winners, The Chieftains have been recognized as “virtuosos and historians” (The New York Times) for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. The Santa Barbara performance will feature instruments including the flute, harp, pipes, violin, vocals and more, as well as stepdancers. Performing with founder and piper Paddy Moloney, The Chieftains remain as fresh and relevant as when they began.



The Chieftains are hailed as one of the most renowned and revered musical groups for their ability to transcend musical boundaries and to blend tradition with modern music. Although their early following was purely a folk audience, the range and variation of their music and accompanying musicians quickly captured a much broader audience.



The Chieftains are never afraid to shock purists and push genre boundaries, yet after more than 50 years of music-making, The Chieftains’ love of, and loyalty to, their roots is unaltered. They are as comfortable playing spontaneous Irish sessions as they are headlining a concert at Carnegie Hall.



