Understanding Long-Term Care Insurance

For many Americans — in particular the 70 million-strong baby boom generation born between 1946 and 1964 — the phrase “long-term care” (LTC) is achieving new urgency. The oldest of the boomers are now less than a decade away from their 80s, the age at which many will start to need help in performing the activities of daily living (ADL).



What exactly is long-term care? The term comprises a host of services that vary widely. They range from home care and adult day care to residential care in assisted living or nursing home facilities. But long-term care is generally defined as hands-on assistance provided for an extended period of time to people (of any age, though older people are the primary users) who can’t take care of themselves due to a prolonged disability, illness or cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease.



You qualify for long-term care when a physician or other health professional certifies that you are unable to independently perform at least two ADLs, such as bathing, dressing and eating.



The cost of care

Unfortunately, long-term care doesn’t come cheap: According to Genworth Financial, a private room in a nursing home averaged $92,378 in 2016, and a home health aide averaged $46,332. In expensive areas, those costs can nearly double. To estimate costs in your area, use Genworth’s long-term care calculator. And contrary to common belief, Medicare and other forms of health insurance do not pick up the tab, because long-term care is not considered a medical expense. Medicare will only cover skilled nursing care and therapy services following a hospital stay. The upshot: Unless you’re confident that you can pay for this care yourself (or you qualify for Medicaid, which occurs only when you’ve exhausted your resources and meet this government program’s other eligibility requirements), you should probably consider purchasing long-term care insurance (LTCI).



To insure or not to insure

But the average consumer faces a dilemma: The cost of this insurance is almost as prohibitive as the cost of care. First comes sticker shock — a typical policy taken out by a Maryland couple in their mid-50s can initially run around $3,100 annually, and premiums can shoot up without warning — followed by the discovery that the LTCI landscape is confusing, unpredictable and unclearly regulated.



Two deterrents in particular — the high cost and the yearly “use it or lose it” nature of the product — have made LTCI unappealing to most Americans. Only about 8 million people have some form of long-term care coverage, according to Limra, an insurance-industry research firm and sales have been declining.



But experts in the field also believe that part of the problem is widespread denial by consumers. If you’re a healthy 50-something, it’s hard to imagine that one day you’ll be frail and unable to care for yourself. Or you may believe that your kids or other family members will step in.



What’s more, you balk at the idea of “wasting” money on pricey premiums for something you’re pretty sure you’ll never use. Why not invest that money and use it for care when and if the need arises? If it doesn’t, your kids will inherit a nice nest egg.



These rationales, while understandable, overlook a few realities. First, even if you’re lucky enough to have family members willing to care for you, they may not be able to provide the level of care you require — because they lack proximity, sufficient time, technical expertise, or adequate health or strength of their own. Consider this: 7 percent of family caregivers are 75 or older, and the average spousal caregiver is 62.3, according to AARP research.



As for self-insuring, many financial planners do favor this method, in part because they lack faith in LTCI products, but also because they believe that a diversified investment portfolio, compounded over 25 to 30 years, will yield sufficient funds to pay for most of an average person’s care.



But you need to ask yourself whether you’ll actually invest the money you’d spend on premiums, and whether your returns on your investments will keep pace with health care inflation, which has significantly outpaced general inflation for years. Also, keep in mind that should an earlier-than-anticipated need arise, a LTCI policy takes effect immediately, whereas it takes 30 years to amass 30 years’ worth of investment earnings. If you have a financial adviser, have an in-depth discussion with that person about the pros and cons of LTCI.

