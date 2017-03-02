VC Community College District Signs Navy Education Agreement

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) and Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) sign Educational Partnership Agreement in a collaboration to educate VCCCD students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). VCCCD Vice Chancellor, Educational Services, Rick Post, met with representatives from NAWCWD and the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) in mid-February to discuss the role of each party and the benefits of preparing students for potential career opportunities, specifically related to the technical applications required by the United States Navy.



“Our goal is to inspire students and broaden their perspective through STEM education,” stated VCCCD Board Chair Bernardo Perez. “We are excited to expand students’ knowledge about the many opportunities available in the STEM fields,” he added. “This is a game changer and we look forward to working with these organizations to provide students and faculty with direct access to state-of-the-art facilities, technology and other resources that would not otherwise be available to them,” added VCCCD Chancellor Bernard Luskin. “Further developments will continue to be announced over the coming months to strengthen operations and facilitate action pertaining to the objectives of the agreement,” said Luskin.



