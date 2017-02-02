VC Fair Wins Top Awards at Western Fairs Association Announces Reappointment of Fair Directors

Ventura, CA — The Ventura County Fair was honored at the Western Fairs Association’s Convention & Trade Show, in which roughly 125 fairs from throughout the Western United States attend to gather new ideas, attend seminars and participate in the annual Achievement Awards.



The Achievement Awards recognize the very best efforts that a fair puts forth for its community. This year, Ventura County Fair received 10 Achievement Awards recognizing everything from the Fair’s advertising to its Social Media Campaign.



“I am proud of our staff’s representation of our Fair and our community at the Western Fairs Association Achievement Awards,” said Barbara Quaid, CEO, Ventura County Fair. “Our awards speak to the quality of our overall marketing efforts and programs.”



At the WFA Achievement awards ceremony, Ventura County Fair collected a total of five 1st place, four 2nd place and one 3rd place award. Below is a complete list:



First-Place Awards:

• Newspaper Ad

• Sponsorship collaboration

• Interim Events

• Guest Services

• Television Advertisement Series



Second-Place Awards:

• Fairtime Website

• Fair Commemorative Poster

• Social Media Campaign

• Television Advertising- Single Ad



Third-Place Awards:

• Advertising Piece- Fair Newspaper Insert



Madison Lonis, 16, of Ventura, who was the winner of the 2016 Ventura County Fair poster contest, rendered the first place fair poster.



The 2017 Ventura County Fair, “Rooted in Tradition,” will open Wednesday, August 2 and run through Sunday, August 13. For information please visit www.venturacountyfair.org or call (805) 648-3376.



Directors Reappointed to Ventura County Fairgrounds Board

Directors Leslie Cornejo of Santa Paula and Shanté Morgan-Durisseau of Moorpark have been reappointed by Governor Brown to serve on the board for a four year term.



Cornejo serves as the Board Vice President. She has served as a board member since 2008. She has been owner and manager of Santa Paula Travel Service since 1988 and is a founding director of the Santa Clara Valley Bank.



Morgan-Durisseau is faculty at California State University, Channel Islands teaching communication and critical thinking and has worked as managing editor of digital publications at California State University, Northridge.



About the Ventura County Fairgrounds

The Ventura County Fairgrounds is owned by the State of California and administered by the 31st District Agricultural Association under the direction of the Division of Fairs and Expositions, Department of Food and Agriculture. A nine member Board of Directors, appointed by the Governor, oversees the Association. The 31st DAA is a self-supporting entity, receiving no tax dollars.



About Western Fairs Association

Founded in 1922, Western Fairs Association (WFA) is a nonprofit trade association serving the fair industry throughout the western United States and Canada. The association’s primary purpose is to assist in maintaining the highest professional standards within the fair industry through a voluntary network of individuals and organizations. The primary objective of Western Fairs Association is to promote the prosperity of fairs through educational activities, training programs and legislative advocacy.