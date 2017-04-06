VCCU joins American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms

VENTURA, Calif. — Ventura County Credit Union (VCCU), a not-for-profit financial institution, is teaming up with American Red Cross on Saturday, April 8, 2017 to install free smoke alarms in local homes for its upcoming Home Fire Campaign event.



VCCU’s joint Home Fire Campaign with the Red Cross aims to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by 25 percent by the end of 2019. Home fires kill more Americans than any other natural disaster each year. Every eight minutes the Red Cross responds to a disaster, and a majority of that are home fires.



Youth and senior citizens are more likely to be impacted by home fires than the general population, and the Red Cross is preparing to go door-to-door to install smoke alarms and spread the simple message “2 Steps, 2 Minutes.” The organization encourages residents to practice their two minute fire drill and test smoke alarms monthly.



“We are excited to be part of an event that provides disaster relief and preparedness education,” said Joe Schroeder, CEO of VCCU. “Sponsoring the Red Cross’ Home Fire Campaign promotes fire safety, and it’s always an honor to support such a well-known organization that helps keep our community safe. We want to ensure people have the right resources and information they need to prevent and prepare for home fires.”

The Red Cross has been providing disaster relief in Ventura County since 1917. By installing free smoke alarms throughout the county, more families will be prepared and educated on how to respond to home fires in case of emergency.



“This a great opportunity for the Red Cross and volunteers to build stronger, more resilient communities right here in Ventura County,” said Kimberly Coley, Red Cross executive director. “By installing these smoke alarms and sharing fire safety information, we’re helping to save lives and empower families to make the right decisions during emergencies.”



To learn more about VCCU’s services or to become a member, call 1-800-339-0496, visit a branch or go to www.vccuonline.net. To learn more about how to participate with or donate to the Home Fire Campaign, visit www.redcross.org/ centralcalifornia.