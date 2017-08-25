Ventura College and Bellevue University Establish Transfer Agreement

Ventura, Calif. – The Ventura County Community College District and Ventura College have established a transfer agreement with Bellevue University, a non-profit higher education institution with more than 50,000 graduates worldwide. The agreement grants Ventura College students, who meet the qualifying criteria, guaranteed admission into Bellevue University’s online bachelor’s degree programs. It also includes a civic center lease for office space for the university on the Ventura College campus.



Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission through the U.S. Department of Education, Bellevue University is recognized nationally as a leader in preparing students with career-relevant knowledge and skills for lifelong success. It is ranked among the nation’s top military-friendly and open-access institutions and serves students at its main campus located in Bellevue, Nebraska, and worldwide online.



“The transfer agreement with Bellevue University will provide our graduates an on-line pathway to a bachelor’s degree,” stated Ventura College President David Keebler. “This partnership aligns with our strategic goal to provide our community multiple online resources to increase access to higher education,” stated Keebler.



“My objective is to make transferring to Bellevue University with an associate’s degree from Ventura College simple and cost effective for students,” stated Bellevue University Relationship Manager Spellman Cunningham. “We want students who attend Bellevue University to incur minimum financial debt,” said Cunningham.



Ventura College students transferring with an associate’s degree will receive credit for all coursework in their degree program and enter Bellevue University with junior status. This is applicable for both traditional and accelerated bachelor’s degree programs. Students may complete and transfer 18 community college credit hours in addition to the 60 credit hours required for the associate’s degree. A completed bachelor’s degree requires 127 credit hours. Transfer students must complete a minimum of 30 hours at Bellevue University (online courses satisfy residence requirements). Bellevue University’s on-line tuition is $410 per credit hour; online tuition for active-duty military students is $210 per credit hour.



Bellevue University also offers a one-time Fellowship Grant to community college employees based on their employment status; employees who work part-time may receive $500; employees who work ¾ of the time, may receive $750; and full-time employees may receive $1,000 towards tuition for undergraduate and graduate degree programs.



For more information, visit Bellevue University online. To learn more about the Ventura College and Bellevue University partnership, please contact Bellevue University Relationship Manager Spellman Cunningham at 805-289-6559 or spcunningham@bellevue.edu to schedule an office visit.

Share This Story!









