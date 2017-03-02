Ventura College New Media Gallery Exhibition Honors Women’s History Month

VENTURA – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Ventura College New Media Gallery is proud to announce Photographic Portraits by Ventura College alumni, Donna Granata, founder of Focus on the Masters (FOTM). The exhibition SPARK: Woman Educators, Innovators, and Activists will run through Thursday, April 13, 2017. A gallery talk is also scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. The exhibition and gallery talk, located on campus (4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA), are free and open to the public.



The artists’ portraits featured in this exhibition include: Marcia Cummings, Alberta Fins, Barbara Fumagalli, Mary Beth Hanrahan, Connie Jenkins, Cassandra Jones, Viqui McCaslin, Debra McKillop, Leslie McQuaide, Mary Michel, Cynthia Minet, Christine Morla, Valerie Noelle, Ruth Pastine, Gail Pidduck, Elisse Pogofski-Harris, Patti Post, Tesi Sanchez-Halpert, Lindsay Scott, Susan Stinsmuehlen-Amend, Cheryl Ann Thomas, Myra Toth, Linda Vallejo, Sally Weber, Beatrice Wood and Hiroko Yoshimoto.



The New Media Gallery showcases the work of professional artists throughout the United States. Gallery hours for spring 2017 are Monday – Thursday, 10-4 p.m. and/or by appointment. On campus parking requires a permit which may be purchased for $2 from the automated parking boxes on campus parking lots.



For more information, please contact Gallery Directors Sharon Coughran, scoughran@vcccd.edu or Ann Bittl, abittl@vcccd.edu. A complete listing of Ventura College art exhibits may be found at http://www.venturacollege.edu/ about-ventura-college/college- events/arts-and-events