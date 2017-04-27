Ventura College Santa Paula and Santa Paula High School Host Exhibition Spring On… A Santa Paula & Ventura College Student Art Show
VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura College Santa Paula and Santa Paula High School are proud to announce their partnership in curating a spring semester student exhibition, Spring On. The student exhibition opened earlier this month at the Ventura College Santa Paula site (957 Faulkner Road 106, Santa Paula, CA). The community is invited to attend the exhibit opening reception Tuesday, April 25, 2017, from 6-8 p.m.
Created to celebrate and showcase art work created by students, faculty, and alumni, the collaborative exhibition capitalizes on the strong partnership between Ventura College Santa Paula and the Santa Paula High School. “We remain committed to the arts in education,” stated Ventura County Community College District Board Chair Bernardo Perez. “We value our partnership with the Santa Paula High School and look forward to participating in this exhibition.”
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Ventura College Santa Paula on this worthwhile effort,” stated Elizabeth Garcia, principal of Santa Paula High School. “This is a great opportunity for our students and teachers to display their talent and artwork to the local community,” added Garcia. “The Santa Paula High School faculty and students look forward to the opportunity to showcase their artistic abilities, creativity and imagination through this yearly collaboration with Ventura College Santa Paula,” stated Michael Torres, Santa Paula High School, chair, Art Department.
Free parking and refreshments will be provided at the opening reception Tuesday, April 25, 6-8 p.m. Spring On… shows at the Ventura College Santa Paula site through June 1. Gallery Hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8:30 pm.
For more information, please contact Sabrina Canola at scanola@vcccd.edu or 805-289-6585; or Michael Torres at mtorres@santapaulaunified.org or 805-525-9517.
