Ventura YMCA Accepting Applications for Upcoming LIVESTRONG Program

Free program helps adult cancer survivors return to physical activity



Ventura, Calif. – The Ventura Family YMCA is accepting applications for its upcoming LIVESTRONG program, which helps adult cancer survivors transition from treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.



Applicants interested in participating in the next session must submit medical release forms by Jan. 27. The sessions will start Feb. 20. Interview/selections will be made during that time period. The free program is 12 weeks long and concludes May 14. Two class options are available: one meets Mondays and Saturdays and the other meets Fridays and Sundays. Both run from 1:30-3:00 p.m.



“Often one of the top concerns among survivors is the difficulty of returning to physical activity after treatment,” said Lauren Polo-Esakoff, who runs the LIVESTRONG program at the Ventura Family YMCA. “This program helps survivors get back on their feet and realize their own potential and learn to overcome their limitations.”

LIVESTRONG partnered with the YMCA of the USA in 2007 to create LIVESTRONG at the YMCA. Survivors participate in free or low-cost customized exercise regimens catered to their individual needs from certified fitness instructors. The instructors are trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care.



A study conducted by Yale University and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute found that participants experienced significant increases in physical activity, overall quality of life as well as decreases in cancer-related fatigue.



The medical release forms can be picked up at the YMCA located at 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura Calif., 93003. For questions regarding the program, call Lauren Polo-Esakoff at (805) 642-2131 or email her at Lauren.Polo-Esakoff@ciymca.org .



About the Channel Islands YMCA

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties including: Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C Gildred YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA, and Youth & Family Services YMCA which operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the Isla Vista Teen Center and My Home at Artisan Court.



The Y is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Channel Islands YMCA serves over 46,000 individuals and provides over $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for child care, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports, and teen after-school programs. For more information about the Ventura Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/ventura or call (805) 642-2131.

