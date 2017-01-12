Viola Davis Just Got A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

By Zeba Blay



Viola Davis has been the recipient of countless Hollywood honors over her decades-long career, and now she’s received one of the most iconic honors of all: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Davis, who recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her performances in “Fences,” is the first new star to be added to the Los Angeles landmark in the new year.



“Viola is one of the actresses who always mesmerize fans with her talent. She is amazing and we are thrilled that she will grace our world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a press release.



Davis’s star ceremony took place on Thursday, January 5 at the Walk of Fame, where actress Meryl Streep gave a speech and presented her with the honor.



Accepting the honor, Davis expressed her deep gratitude, saying: “My life is good, thank you so much.”

Well deserved.

