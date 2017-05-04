Virtuoso Violin Meets Celtic Guitar at the “Fire & Grace” Concert

Ventura –The Museum of Ventura County, in partnership with the Ventura Music Festival, will present Fire & Grace, the duo of William Coulter on guitar and Edwin Huizinga on violin, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Museum of Ventura County Smith Pavilion, 100 East Main Street, Ventura.



These masters of classical, folk and contemporary music will perform selections from their famous Liquid Gold Suite, ranging from Bach to an Irish reel, from a tango by Piazzolla to a Spanish love song and to a Balkan dance tune. The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a dessert and champagne reception followed by the concert at 8 p.m. General Admission is $100 per person; museum members and festival sponsors and founders are $85 per person. All proceeds from this special concert go to support the Museum’s and Festival’s educational programs.



“It’s exciting to have two world-renowned musicians performing an amazing range of music to benefit the educational programs offered by the Museum to our community,” said Elena Brokaw, the Museum of Ventura County’s interim CEO. “Our programs are essential to achieving the museum’s mission to inspire and engage our local communities. It’s through events like Fire & Grace that we raise funds needed to support these outreach programs.”



Canadian-born violinist Huizinga has established himself as one of North America’s most versatile violinists. Grammy-award winning guitarist Coulter has been performing and recording traditional and classical music for more than 25 years.



In addition to the evening concert, the Museum is sponsoring a free family-friendly Fire & Grace Children’s Concert for ages 8 and up from 4 -5 p.m. An inspiring musical journey for young people, this engaging interactive concert features an introduction to the instruments, the music, a question and answer session, young musicians, dancing and more. Parents and grandparents are welcome.



To purchase tickets for the evening concert of Fire and Grace, visit http://bit.ly/2oj6jCe. For more information, contact the Museum of Ventura County at (805) 653-0323.



About the Museum of Ventura County

The Museum of Ventura County, through its collections, exhibits, educational programs and publications, celebrates the history, art, and culture of Ventura County and the Channel Islands. Located at 100 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, the museum is open Tuesday – Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.(Closed Monday). Admission is $5.00 Adults (18 years and older), $3.00 Seniors (62 and over) and Students with ID, $1.00 Children (17-6 years old); Children 5 years old and younger are free.