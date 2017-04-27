Way Back When Spring Celebration

By Gary LeRoy Harbour



Oxnard, CA — On April 22, the Way Back When (WBW) Club met at Fishermen’s Catch for lunch and discussed upcoming activities. President Joyce Pinkard asked the attendees to bring prospective members to the next meeting. Part of the criteria, other than being a close friend, is that they should have lived in Oxnard or the surrounding vicinity since or before 1990.



The group also discussed the award that the WBW Club received from the “Men Can Fly” Paper Airplane Contest’s representative, Buddy Gibson. The award was presented to Johnny Johnson, who represented the WBW Club during the recent “Men Can Fly” Banquet at Bethel AME Church, in Oxnard. Former Big League baseball player and coach James Johnson, was also recognized in a newspaper article, which was shared with the group. All members were invited to an outing in Santa Ynez on May 6, with Bethel. Please contact them at 805-486-6477 for details.