Wellness Program Rewards Healthy New Year’s Goals

(NewsUSA) – As we start the New Year, we have thoughts and make plans about resolutions. Many people with health-focused resolutions will head to the gym for a workout, turn to a weight-loss program or swap soda for water.



While these are worthy steps, it can be hard to maintain enthusiasm over time, leaving you short of your goals. In fact, more than half of the people who make resolutions will break them in less than six months.



Here are a few tips for meeting and keeping your health goals: set personalized and achievable milestones, incentivize yourself and get rewarded for your progress. Programs such as Go365, a wellness and rewards program by Humana, make getting and staying healthy, fun.



Go365, which launched Jan. 1, 2017, motivates members to make positive lifestyle changes by tracking simple wellness achievements. Members are able to choose their level of engagement and participate in personalized activities tailored to their specific health needs and interests.



The program is designed for everyone, so members can benefit whether they are training for a marathon or just getting up off the couch. When they reach a goal, such as running a 5K or participating in a sports league, they get rewarded. Go365 awards its members “Bucks” that can be redeemed for items such as gift cards, movie tickets and compatible fitness devices.



“We want members to stay engaged in their health. Wellness programs such as Go365 make it easier to start with healthy activities each and every day,” says Joe Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Go365. “Go365’s special features make healthy choices and working towards personal health goals rewarding.”



Go365 is available with most Humana commercial insurance plans, and employers can even purchase it as a stand-alone wellness program. Ask your employer to explore Humana programs and you could reap the benefits.

