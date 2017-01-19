Whale Watching Season Has Begun at Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD–Let’s go whale watching! Channel Islands Harbor celebrates the migration of the Pacific Gray Whale with its Annual Celebration of the Whales. Each winter, these enchanting whales migrate through the Santa Barbara Channel on their way to the lagoons of Mexico, where the females will give birth. Whale watching excursions to the Channel Islands National Park are offered daily from Channel Islands Harbor and provide sightseers the best opportunities for viewing the whales, which are up to 50 feet long and weigh approximately 36 tons, as they travel south. Excursions began Dec. 26 and run through mid-April 2017.



Businesses at Channel Islands Harbor offering these sight-seeing excursions include Channel Islands Sportfishing, which provides excursions from January through April, (805) 382-1612; and Island Packers, which offers half-day trips through mid-April (805) 642-1393. For more information, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.

