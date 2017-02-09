Who cares what they say? – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



Who are they anyway?

They don’t know the dream in your heart.



They don’t know the time you’ve invested.



They don’t know the sleep you’ve lost.

They don’t know the sacrifices you’ve given.



They don’t know the work you’ve put in.

They don’t know all your late nights and early mornings.



Who are THEY anyway?

THEY… an acronym that means …The Haters Envying Your Success!!

-Lonnie McCowan

©lonniemccowan2016



The biggest hindrance to your success is listening to what “They” say! unless it is your mentors or somebody you’re modeling then you must close your ear gate to what “They” say. Don’t give people the right to speak anything into your life that is against the dream and the direction you are headed. Some people don’t deserve to even hear what your dream is until your dream has taken off the runway like an airplane. You must understand there is a lot of people who don’t want you to succeed including people very close to you. Don’t let the fact that someone has lunch with you and hangs out with you from time to time deceive you into thinking that they are one hundred percent for you, remember Judas not only hung out with Jesus but he was his treasure, if Jesus can have a Judas hang out with him what makes you think you won’t have one hang out with you. Be very discerning with the voices and the people who you get permission to speak into your heart, remember out of your heart flows the issues of your life very few people should have access to your heart. This does not mean you have to be paranoid about everybody who’s in your life. Most of the people mean well even though sometimes they may say the wrong thing. Deep in their heart they are really for you. I’m talking about the people who are really not for you at all. Here’s the danger of having those people speaking to your life…. Their negative flow of energy will contaminate your positive energy. Think of it like this, if you have to streams of running water one of the left side the other on the right side both of them are headed right into each other because both streams are flowing together when they hit each other the impact will create a stronger greater flow and of course this is good. But let’s say one of the streams that were flowing in a different direction when it collides with the other stream it doesn’t make it strong, in fact, it takes away the momentum that you had. This is exactly how it is when your positive dream runs into a person whose negative about your dream it affects the flow the momentum and this is what you must guard. It doesn’t matter who the person is a family friend or foe if they do not support the dream that God placed in your heart wait until your dream is big enough to handle their negativity until then protect your dream like a mother protects the first stages of the pregnancy of a new child. The Scripture says that evil company will corrupt good habits that simply means if you surround yourself with people that have habits contrary to yours your good habits will eventually over time change. Remember, as a man think if so is he so the way negative vibes or frequencies affect is busy getting our thinking once something gets in your thinking your life follows it. If you day is bad, I’ll guarantee you somehow somewhere your thinking along those lines if your day is going good I’ll guarantee you somewhere down the line rethinking good thoughts. I know this seems so elementary and it made it seem like oh yeah I’ve heard that before but this is really true. Don’t focus on your all, or results, just focus on your thoughts be the master of how you think, that is the secret key to forward momentum and massive success. Everything you do in life, everything you hear, everything you see, is designed to affect the way we think. Because thinking determines the direction, you can’t think life stinks and have come your way you can enjoy and be sad. So become the master of what’s in your mind it’s not easy but if you do it is very rewarding. Let me give you a secret to know what you’re thinking on. Your feelings are the warning signs to what you thinking. That simply means whatever you are feeling right now, your feelings are telling him this is what your mind is thinking on. So if you feel sad right now is because your mind is thinking thoughts or events, to make you sad, that means if you change what you think about you can change how you feel. Remember put God first in everything you do live your life with passion and I’ll see you at the top!

