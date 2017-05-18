Your Work Your Genius – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



How did you choose your career? Were you one of the lucky few who always knew what you wanted to be, or did you simply follow opportunities and end up finding something you enjoyed? If you could do it all over again, would you change anything?



How people arrive at their careers provides for interesting reading. We humans are so varied – each of us being our own unique combination of talents and interests.



Back in 2008, the online job search site, Careerbuilder, interviewed over 8,700 full time employees in the U.S. and found some interesting things about people’s careers and their sun signs.



Astrology is not a material science, but a spiritual science. It is simply not mathematics or physics, and has persisted through millenniums captivating the awe and wonder about the galaxies and human existence. – Dr. Baskaran Pillai



For instance, this massive study showed that those born under the sun sign of Cancer were among the highest earners, but they were also among the least satisfied with their jobs.*



This got me wondering if some people get “trapped” in careers that pay the bills but offer little personal fulfillment, while others find contentment doing things they enjoy.



Finding satisfaction and gratification in what we do is important, but we all know people for whom that seems like a distant objective, or even a myth.



There’s a new economy and a whole generation of people finding their own ways of doing something for a living that is both fulfilling and financially rewarding.



In writing this, I am very conscious of the words satisfaction, fulfillment, gratification and contentment. These are all “spiritual” words. Had you ever thought of your work as being a spiritual activity?



It takes deep personal insight, self-understanding and self-acceptance to confidently stand apart from the crowd and consistently provide something unique and valuable to people you care about. In my experience, this spiritual component is a huge part of what makes the difference between a business and a brand and between being an employee and having a career.



Passion breeds the kind of excitement that drives loyalty and enthusiasm. It draws the right people and opportunities to you. Napoleon Hill called it the “burning desire”. It is motivation on steroids and it is a vital component for success.



If your work is just something you do or that you drag yourself through day by day, perhaps it is time to take an inward look. If your business is filled with more headaches than rewards, it might well be HOW you are doing it, rather than WHAT you are doing.



It is important to tap into the spark inside you and summon the bright, vibrant energy that lights others’ worlds as much as it does yours. That spark is the genius in you that brings fulfillment and makes you feel contented.



Recover or rediscover it and you will transform the work you do!



*Just in case you are interested, the other high earning signs were Scorpio, Leo and Taurus. The lowest earners were those born under the signs of Aquarius and Capricorn.



Most satisfied with their jobs were not those born under the high earning signs, but rather those with the sun signs of Pisces, Sagittarius and Capricorn. Along with Cancer folk, Geminis were the were the least satisfied.



Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.